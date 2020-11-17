The Campbell County Public Library is giving people a chance to learn how to spend wisely this holiday season.
University of Wyoming Community Development Extension educator Michelle Vigil, who has been teaching local fall and winter “Money Monday” classes, will focus next on money-saving strategies for holiday shoppers.
