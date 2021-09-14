Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 7756 will be commemorating POW/MIA Remembrance Day on Friday.
The third Friday of September has been set aside officially to remember those who are and were prisoners of war and missing in action.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 7756 will be commemorating POW/MIA Remembrance Day on Friday.
The third Friday of September has been set aside officially to remember those who are and were prisoners of war and missing in action.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.