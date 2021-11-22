The city of Gillette will be holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the Lakeway Road improvement project.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Knecht Home Center, located at 110 W. Lakeway Road. Hot chocolate will be served.
