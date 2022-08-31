Both Campbell County Public Library and the Wright Branch Library will boast a variety of Harry Potter-themed activities the next two months.
The activities begin from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Campbell County Public Library with an escape room for those ages fourth grade through adult. Teams of up to five players will have 30 minutes to escape from a room.
(2) comments
Was this cleared with Kevin Bennett? Looks like a lot of witchcraft. Do we want to be grooming our kids to be wizards?
Ha! Clearly, you aren't up to speed on Ms. Rowling, she's already been 86'd by the left already due to her views on the gender issue...
