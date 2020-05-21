The effects of COVID-19 could impact the plans of some Gillette residents for the Memorial Day weekend.
The Gillette City Pool will not be open for the holiday weekend as it has been in the past.
The pool remains closed because the city does not know when public health restrictions on the number of people who could be in the pool at a time will be lifted or when the city will have an adequate number of lifeguards, said city spokesman Geno Palazzari.
It's difficult to hire lifeguards if the city does not know when it will open, City Administrator Pat Davidson said.
Whatever the public health orders change, the city will continue to follow them. But the city also will wait to see when the Campbell County Recreation Center extends the use of its pool. The city and county Parks and Rec partner for lifeguards, Palazzari said.
The current public health order restricts swimming pools to one swimmer per lane. This severely limits the number of patrons that would be allowed to access the pool facilities. The current public health orders remain in effect until May 31 unless the Wyoming Department of Health revokes or extends the order before then.
"Our goal is to open the pool as soon as possible if and when the state public health orders allow," Mayor Louise Carter-King said. "We know how important the City Pool is to many families in our community which is why we have kept it fee free. And given that pools in Spearfish and Rapid City are not opening this summer, we feel fortunate that we even have the opportunity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.