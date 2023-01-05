Sally White lends a hand, stepping in to model for a photography class beside Wyatt Gillespie at Area 59 in October. People can sign up for another photography class that takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 at the maker space. It focuses on retouching and enhancing photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.