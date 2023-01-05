Veterans at Area 59 (copy)
Buy Now

Sally White lends a hand, stepping in to model for a photography class beside Wyatt Gillespie at Area 59 in October. People can sign up for another photography class that takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 at the maker space. It focuses on retouching and enhancing photos.

 Ed Glazar

Gillette College Area 59 will host a photography and Photoshop class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 at the maker space.

The class has space for eight people and programs tend to fill up quickly. Ellen Peterson, Area 59 director, said the class is built so that students will have individualized attention.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.