A family of three has been displaced after their house in eastern Campbell County burned down Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of two dogs.
The Campbell County Fire Department responded to 152 Brunsen Road, south of T&T Guns & Ammo, for the report of a possible timber fire. Before they arrived, they learned that a two-story house was on fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.