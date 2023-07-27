ASSAULT
800 BLOCK BEECH STREET: Charges of assault and breach of peace are pending for a 58-year-old man who fought people Wednesday night. Officers responded after several reports of a 58-year-old man who was drunk and fighting people. They learned the man attacked a 64-year-old man after the older man asked him to leave. The 58-year-old knocked the 64-year-old to the ground. A 56-year-old man intervened and was punched in the face by the 58-year-old, resulting in an injury to his lip, Police Capt. Jason Marcus said. The suspect ran away before police arrived. Officers haven’t contacted him yet and the investigation continues.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
600 BLOCK SOUTH GILLETTE AVENUE: A 32-year-old man was ticketed after trying to get into an apartment that wasn’t his early Thursday morning. The man was using a pocketknife to try to force open a lock. Damage was found on the door around the deadbolt and door handle, Marcus said. Damage is estimated at $160. A 31-year-old man who witnessed the incident believed the 32-year-old was trying to get into his own apartment. This ended up not being the case, and there was a 21-year-old woman inside holding the door shut. Police contacted the suspect and ticketed him for attempted criminal entry.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
900 BLOCK B BAR L LANE: At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, a white man between 45 and 50 years old in a maroon compact car tried to get an 11-year-old girl to get into his car. She would not get into his car, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The suspect got out of his car and went towards her. She ran to her parents and told them what had happened, and they called the Sheriff’s Office a few hours later. The investigation continues.
COUNTERFEITING
1500 BLOCK EAST 14-16: A 29-year-old employee at the Kum & Go said a woman tried to pay for gas using a fake $100 bill Tuesday morning. There were a couple of men in the black Chrysler 300 that was trying to fill up, and one of them came into the store to complain about the bill being denied, Marcus said. The employee said she would be calling police. The other man who was in the car got out and ran away. The first man and the woman drove off in the Chrysler before police arrived. The investigation continues.
IDENTITY THEFT
CONSTITUTION DRIVE: A 53-year-old man isn’t out any money after his identity was stolen. He called police Wednesday evening to report that someone had stolen his identity. He had been contacted by multiple credit card companies about applications that he did not submit. His identity had been used on five credit card applications, Marcus said. The address given by the suspect is in Stephenville, Texas, and the investigation continues.
PROBATION VIOLATION
ANCHOR MOTEL: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on a probation violation Wednesday evening. Several people complained that she was knocking on motel doors. When officers arrived, she was drunk, and they learned she was on probation. She was arrested for violating her probation, which prohibits her from drinking alcohol, Marcus said.
TRAFFIC CRASH
500 BLOCK LAKEWAY ROAD: A 53-year-old man was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. He was driving east on Lakeway Road in a silver Kia when he tried to change lanes and hit an eastbound black Chevy, driven by a 17-year-old boy, Marcus said. Damage is less than $1,000, and no one was hurt. The man was ticketed for improper lane change and expired registration.
