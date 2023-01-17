Two entities partnered to bring about a species photo gallery that represents state wild plants and animals.
The Wyoming Natural Diversity Database (WYNDD) and the Rocky Mountain Herbarium are located at the University of Wyoming. The two groups worked to put the database together with about 7,500 photos of more than 1,600 species, taken by more than 240 photographers, according to a UW press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.