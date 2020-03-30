Makala Johnson paints a window of the University of Wyoming Extension Office. Members of the extension office painted the front of the George Amos building with a bear for the Bear Hunt on Friday, with hopes of being able to paint the windows of the Cloud Peak building and the Courthouse, and that others would join them in painting downtown.
Makala Johnson paints a window of the University of Wyoming Extension Office. Members of the extension office painted the front of the George Amos building with a bear for the Bear Hunt on Friday, with hopes of being able to paint the windows of the Cloud Peak building and the Courthouse, and that others would join them in painting downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.