The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works doesn’t hold the purse strings to allocate federal money for carbon capture research and development, but it holds some sway with lawmakers who do.
Nothing helps loosen those ties better than face-to-face demonstration and seeing innovation happen on the ground on location, said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming.
“Just outside these doors is a world-class facility where research is underway to study how we can create commercial value from carbon dioxide that would otherwise just go up into the air,” Barrasso said while opening the committee’s field hearing in Campbell County on Wednesday at the Integrated Test Center.
Tethered to the state-of-the-art Dry Fork Station coal-fired power plant about 10 miles north of Gillette, the ITC is a one-of-a-kind research facility that promises to facilitate breakthroughs in carbon dioxide capture and reuse technologies, Barrasso said.
To maximize the benefits of safely storing or converting CO2 from a harmful greenhouse gas into valuable products, federal agencies need to buy in more with funding and promoting public-private partnerships, he said.
The best place for that to happen is Wyoming, said Holly Krutka, executive director of the School of Energy Resources at the University of Wyoming. She was one of three expert witnesses to testify at the committee’s hearing Wednesday.
“If there is one thing you take from my testimony, let it be that Wyoming is an ideal place to drive innovation and development of climate-focused technologies, such as carbon capture, use and storage,” she said.
The Cowboy State is unique in that it already has embraced advancing carbon storage and reuse research. In addition to the ITC, UW and the state are progressing the CarbonSAFE project to identify a commercial-scale geological carbon dioxide storage complex near the power plant. Campbell County also is home to the Wyoming Innovation Center, which has partnered with UW to advance carbon research.
Wyoming's expertise and support also are valuable assets, Krutka said.
“The state boasts vast fundamental subsurface knowledge, world-class research programs, the ability to execute large demonstration projects and the will to drive technology development with the necessary policy support that can ultimately result in commercialization,” she said.
As the nation’s largest thermal coal producing region, the Powder River Basin in Campbell County has been hit hard by lower demand accelerated by low natural gas prices and less power consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic. About a decade ago, coal accounted for about 50% of all electricity generation in the United States. In the second quarter of this year, that had fallen to about 14%.
Capturing and reusing waste CO2 emissions is just the beginning of an innovation revolution that can open new industries around coal and the carbon it contains, said Marcius Extavour, executive director of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPrize.
The XPrize signed on early as the first tenant at the Integrated Test Center, offering up to $20 million as an incentive for research teams to develop and demonstrate economically viable ways to capture and repurpose CO2 as valuable products.
That research is in its final phases at the ITC, Extavour said. But it’s only the tip of the iceberg of the potential for carbon overall as a base to drive a new sector of the economy.
Extavour calls it “carbontech.”
“Carbontech presents an opportunity to generate revenue by harvesting a low-value carbon dioxide feedstock and transforming it into a high-value product,” he testified to the committee. “This can actually create business opportunities out of reducing the carbon intensity of our energy and industrial sectors.
“The challenge is in making the technology efficient enough and making materials that are valuable enough to be able to attract capital, drive down costs and support scale-up and deployment. Innovation is the key that unlocks this puzzle.”
By seeing the innovation already happening and the potential for much more, Barrasso said he hopes Wednesday’s field hearing will help motivate committee members to lobby for more federal money. That funding can help incentivize more private research and development.
Much of that work is likely to happen in Campbell County and Wyoming, said U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, a former Gillette mayor who helped question witnesses at the hearing.
“People in the United States are the most innovative people in the world,” he said. “And, of course, I like to think that the people in Wyoming are the most inventive people anywhere.
“It is more important than ever that Wyoming and the federal government work together with the universities and the private sector to invest in technology innovation to create a sustainable future, particularly for coal and for all energy.”
