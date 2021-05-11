This month’s Sunday Movie Day features the 1967 classic “The Graduate,” starring a young Dustin Hoffman.
Benjamin Braddock (Hoffman) has just finished college and is already lost in a sea of confusion and barely contained angst when he becomes involved with the middle-aged mother (Anne Bancroft) of the young woman he’s dating.
