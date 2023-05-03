Ucross Art Gallery will host an artist talk at 11 a.m. Friday in Kinnison Hall at Sheridan College. An exhibition reception for the gallery’s “Field Guide: Teresa Baker, Anthony Hudson, Jessica Mehta and Eliza Naranjo Morse” begins at 6 p.m. at the gallery, 30 Big Red Lane in Clearmont.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.