A reunion is set in early September for those who graduated in the Class of 1973.
Celebrating 50 years, the class of about 170 students was the first to walk the stage at the newly built Campbell County High School.
Organizers have been working on putting the event together since January. The committee has included about 15 people who have floated in and out and voiced ideas and plans throughout the last eight months, said Margie Von Flatern, an event organizer.
So far, about 75 classmates are signed up to attend — a number that bumps up to about 125 with spouses.
Putting the reunion together, the committee wanted to include flashbacks to the past but also a look at how much Gillette has changed.
“Some of it is visiting those places that we remember,” Von Flatern said. “But also, the new. There have been a lot of changes and some people might leave and think Gillette stayed the same. It’s grown and there’s so much to offer so we wanted everyone to see that, too.”
In the last five decades, some of those changes include the interstate being built, Highway 59 being paved and the addition of a plethora of businesses, restaurants and schools.
“The drag” down Second Street now has more to offer than the original A&W Restaurant and gas station and looking back, Joey Guieterres has seen how the comic books popular 50 years ago have been turned into blockbuster movies. He also remembers gas being 35 cents a gallon, being told to go home and mourn the assassination of president John F. Kennedy in third grade and Neil Armstrong landing on the moon shortly before freshman year began.
Not to mention the day senior year when class members went on strike to protest the hair code.
Moments like those will be remembered as friends and classmates reunite for the three-day get-together Sept. 1-3.
Von Flatern said an outline of events includes a tour of the old CCHS stomping grounds Friday afternoon before registration at 5 p.m. Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course, followed by the Camels football game versus Laramie at 6 p.m.
Saturday begins with the painting of the symbolic Camel outside of the high school at 9 a.m., followed by a class photo. A golf scramble starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Gillette Golf Club and a dinner and program takes place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gillette College Tech Center for registered class members. Sunday closes out with a picnic at 11 a.m. at Dalbey Memorial Park, or Fishing Lake. Guests can bring whoever they’d like, along with their own lunch and drinks.
If anyone from the Class of 1973 hasn’t been contacted and would like to join in the fun, they can reach out to Von Flatern as soon as possible at margiev@vcn.com.
“It’s not too late,” she said. “Just let us know.”
