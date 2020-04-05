The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 197 as of Sunday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
The WDH reports 2,331 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 905 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, 137 of the positive test results were from the state laboratory while 60 came from commercial labs.
The state Department of Health's numbers don't coincide with what Campbell County Public Health is reporting.
Saturday morning, the state lab was reporting seven confirmed cases in the county and by Saturday evening had adjusted the count to six, while Public Health on Friday said three new local cases have been confirmed, which would bring the Campbell County count to nine.
All of the Friday cases are known contacts of previously confirmed patients, Public Health reports.
Two of them, a man and a woman both in their 50s, have been in close contact with each other. The third is a man in his 60s.
All three didn't require hospitalization and are quarantining at home, Public Health reports.
Campbell County has so far had 210 tests completed at the state lab and has seven tests awaiting results.
Laramie County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 43, followed by Teton County with 39 and Fremont with 37. Natrona County has 23 cases and Sheridan County 12. Eighteen of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state's public health officer, has said that as more tests are performed at the state lab an commercial labs, the counts may show some variation.
Of the 197 cases in Wyoming, 50 have already recovered and there have so far been no coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
