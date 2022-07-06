Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
BICENTENNIAL PARK: Police officers and Sheriff’s deputies investigated a hit and run involving two hit vehicles and a suspected drunken driver Tuesday night. A 33-year-old woman said she saw a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 hit two parked cars and drive off from Bicentennial Park. The 2021 Ford Bronco and 2019 Jeep Cherokee both had rear bumper damage. Deputies found the vehicle and driver at his residence on Coyote Court in Wright. The 38-year-old man admitted to driving the truck and was arrested for driving while under the influence by deputies, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Officers arrived and ticketed the man for leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a valid license and driving without an ignition interlock device, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
