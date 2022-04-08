 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

80,000 pounds of food donated to area organizations

  • 0

A few dozen volunteers descended upon the Gillette College Pronghorn Center parking lot Thursday morning, with two parked semi-trucks as their focal point.

Then for the next few hours, they swarmed the trucks, emptying all 80,000 pounds of its contents, then sorted the pallets of various donated foods onto designated spots marked by chalk.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.