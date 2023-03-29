The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual legislative wrap-up Thursday morning at the Campbell County Senior Center.
At the event, which begins at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, local legislators will go over what bills passed and failed and what will go on to interim committee. They will also be available to answer questions from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.