A drunk 34-year-old man was found by police sitting on the toilet, eating chicken strips, inside of the Walmart bathroom on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers asked him what he was doing and the man explained that he had been drinking and needed to go to the hospital. When officers asked him what he was drinking, he slid over an open container of Lord Calvert whiskey, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
EMS arrived and took him to the emergency room, where he was treated and released, at which point he was taken to jail.
The man was arrested for public intoxication and open container, Wasson said.
It is unclear how the chicken strips were obtained or how many of them he ate.
