Two men who were found bleeding heavily with cuts on their bodies amid a chaotic crime scene Sunday morning have been arrested for aggravated assault and battery.
A Sheriff’s deputy came across the scene Sunday morning after clearing a call on Mecent Avenue sometime after 9 a.m. While driving away, he saw a man bleeding heavily in the street outside a nearby residence on Harry Street, said Sheriff’s Office investigator Josh Knittel.
The 30-year-old man, later identified as Wilquerman Monsalpe, was bleeding heavily from cuts on his chest and appeared to have been stabbed multiple times. One vehicle left the scene when the deputy arrived and another tried driving off but backed into a deputy patrol car in the process, Knittel said.
That driver, a 23-year-old man, was removed from the 2011 Chevy Traverse and arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
By that time, a second deputy had responded and while a third was en route, he spotted another man, later identified as 36-year-old Lewis E. Paez-Flores, walking up Mecent Avenue and bleeding heavily from cuts to his head and face.
Each man was taken to the hospital and arrested for aggravated assault and battery when released.
Conflicting stories were told about what exactly happened, Knittel said, but it appears that Paez-Flores had been arguing with his wife when Monsalpe stepped in. The two men then agreed to “talk about it” outside. Knittel said that Paez-Flores had a Corona bottle in hand while arguing inside and once outside, he broke it and wielded the jagged bottle.
Paez-Flores then allegedly pushed Monsalpe, at which point the latter grabbed an empty Corona bottle and hit Paez-Flores in the head with it. In turn, Paez-Flores allegedly stabbed Monsalpe in the left shoulder and sliced him from his left shoulder to near his belly button.
It’s unclear if the bottle Monsalpe hit Paez-Flores on the head with had broken when it made contact. It’s believed they all had been drinking prior to the fight.
“There were so many Corona bottles out there that it was hard to figure out if that bottle had gotten broken or not,” Knittel said of the bottle that hit Paez-Flores's head.
“There were a lot of bottles that had been thrown and broken in the process.”
All of the people involved spoke only Spanish, which complicated the investigation, and Gillette police officers helped Sheriff’s investigators translate.
The 23-year-old who was arrested for DUI told deputies he was trying to take Monsalpe to the hospital and didn’t see that law enforcement had arrived. The 60-year-old man, who drove the second vehicle that had fled, left with the remaining people at the residence.
“They were concerned about law enforcement coming and talking, and speaking with us,” he said.
Police later found that vehicle and the 60-year-old driver was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Monsalpe and Paez-Flores have their preliminary hearings set for Sept. 5.
