Ayden Sumners of Prairie Wind Elementary searches the forest for signs of animal tracks while attending Mallo Camp in 2021. Fifth graders who couldn't attend the camp in 2020 will be able to make up their sessions in May.
If the weather holds, all sixth graders who were unable to attend Mallo Camp as fifth graders in 2020 will be able to make up the rite of passage they missed.
The overnight science camp where students live and experience the calming sense of nature already hosted the district’s fifth graders at the regular time last fall. The sixth graders will be the district’s first spring visitors, starting their journey through the woods on May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.