Campbell County School District staffing numbers are looking good heading into the 2023-24 school year that begins in a few weeks.
The district has fewer new hires and also fewer positions that remain open from the same time frame in 2022, said Larry Reznicek, school district human resources director. Last year, about 20 positions remained unfilled compared to the openings for a music and math teacher and high school counselor this year.
About 80 teachers have been hired throughout the summer versus the nearly 100 in 2022.
Although still difficult to find teachers, Reznicek credited a new incentive for helping fill open positions.
“One thing that helped is the early resignation incentive,” he said. “That really helped us get a jump on getting new teachers.”
Last November, school board trustees approved the incentive that pays out $1,000 to teachers who give notice of their resignation before Feb. 15. That idea came about after Reznicek talked to other districts across the state.
The basis of the pay out revolves around the fact that the district can begin looking for a new hire earlier in the year, rather than beginning the search in late May.
Teachers and counselors who resigned after a certain date also pay “liquidated damages,” or replacement costs to the school district. The replacement costs range between $1,000 to $3,000. Although some teachers and counselors still resigned later in the year, Reznicek said that some of the positions filled this summer were due to what he called the “domino effect.”
“When there’s movement in leadership we then have to backfill those positions, which then opens other positions,” he said.
For example, four schools will have new principals next year: Pronghorn, Lakeview and Wagonwheel elementary schools and Thunder Basin High School. At each school, someone was promoted from within the same building to fill the head position, leaving their former post empty.
Seasoned teachers typically move up, leaving more teaching positions unfilled, Reznicek said.
Open positions for seasonal custodians, bus drivers and paraprofessionals are now high, Reznicek said, but that’s not uncommon. The school district opens those positions shortly before the school year begins each year.
Anyone interested in one of those 40-50 positions can look them up on the district’s website. Reznicek said the reason they open at this time is because the positions run from the beginning of the school year through next May.
An orientation for new hires begins Wednesday before students return for the upcoming school year Aug. 21.
Dual language program
One of the new teacher hires this year is Sara Sanjuan SantaMaria who begins in her new position at Twin Spruce Junior High as the eighth grade DLI teacher, said Bertine Bahige, district coordinator for DLI.
SantaMaria will instruct the students who worked with Sara Colecha Smiles last school year in the seventh grade DLI program. Bahige said to remain dual language status, students must take two immersive courses per year.
Seventh graders at the school take Spanish and geography. SantaMaria will teach the eighth graders American history and a more advanced Spanish course. Bahige said seventh and eighth grade students can earn college credit through an exam at the end of the year based on their skill and understanding of the language.
Essentially, the upcoming eighth grade students will carry the work load of a second year college-level course.
“The second year Spanish cleans up a little bit of the structure of the language,” Bahige said. “The structure of the language, writing, conjugation. Before this we really pushed the power and output of a language, which is speaking.”
Bahige said that 70 students will take DLI courses at Twin Spruce — 41 seventh graders and 29 eighth graders. In upcoming years, he expects those numbers to increase.
