Milk Splash Fridays are back at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
From 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 13 and 27, parents and their children ages 6 and younger can swim in the pool’s zero depth area and socialize with other families. The play time will be followed with a special snack and a carton of milk.
