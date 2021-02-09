Campbell County Public Library’s February’s book discussion will be on “The End We Start From” by British author Megan Hunter.
The story evolves around an alternate modern-day London that is submerged below flood waters, and a woman and her baby are forced to leave their home to look for safety. The story traces fear and wonder as the baby grows, thrives and is content against all odds in their journey.
