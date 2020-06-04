Violence did not erupt among "Black Lives Matter" protesters and President Donald Trump and "All Lives Matter" supporters Thursday evening as had been the case in many parts of the United States in the last several days.
Each side, however, made their views known.
Protesters marched on foot or drove in their vehicles. Some carried flags, wore bulletproof vests and held semi-automatic weapons with the hopes of protecting businesses from being looted.
Others held up signs reading "No justice, no peace," shouted "Black Lives Matters" and/or took a knee. It was in reference to George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck May 25. Floyd died from the injuries.
The protesters were escorted by law enforcement from the Gillette Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some were members of the SWAT team.
"We are privileged people and a lot of people can't voice their opinion because of the color of their skin so we might as well use our privilege to do something good for the state of Wyoming and the world in general," protester Austin Dunbar said.
People from both sides took a 4.5-mile loop to and from the Campbell County Courthouse through Lasting Legacy Park and onto 4J Road and Fourth Street.
"We're here for America," Cole Porter said while walking. "We are pro-Trump but we put America first. We do believe that 'Black Lives Matter.' We believe that 'All Lives Matter' as well. We're for America. We're not here to start a fight we're not here to protest a protest. We are here because we love America."
As night fell at the courthouse, residents drove up and down Gillette Avenue honking their horns, revving their engines, waving flags and shouting their support to each group.
Unfortunately eggs and trash were thrown at the some of the BLM protesters. On live videos of the event on Facebook, a lot of derogatory and violent language came from a few so-called all lives matter people. One individual called the BLM group target practice, said he should bring his AR, and said all democrats should die. It is sad there are a few people in our community who are like this. Thank you to both side of the event who kept it civil and practiced the right to peaceful protest.
