A story in Wednesday’s issue misidentified the six rural schools that would possibly offer an armed educator safety program in the Campbell County School District, if a proposed policy passes.
The “rural and distant schools” in the policy are those outside the city limits of Gillette and the town of Wright. As a result, the two Wright schools would not implement the concealed carry policy, but Conestoga Elementary would be included, along with Rawhide, Rozet, 4J. Recluse and Little Powder.
