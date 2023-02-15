Governor Visit
Gov. Mark Gordon addresses a crowd during a day to welcome home veterans at the Campbell County Senior Center in 2022. Gordon will visit Healing Hearts Home Health Thursday as part of the Chamber mixer. 

Gov. Gordon will join locals Thursday at this month’s Chamber of Commerce mixer from 5-7 p.m. at Healing Hearts Home Health.

The event is free and open to the public.

