With school out and weeks of summer left, the young students and teens looking for something to do can find a host of activities in and around Gillette.
If you’re a family member trying to find something to keep kids busy this summer, here are some ideas:
June 12-16: Rising fourth through eighth graders can board the Hogwarts Express at this Area 59 summer camp. Youth will build their own layout of Hogsmeade, along with being sorted into houses, making wands and playing a version of Area 59’s very own Quidditch. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with supervision from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kids can either bring a lunch or eat a lunch provided by the school district. Snacks are provided but water bottles are encouraged. Cost is $275 and registration is online.
June 13-15: Youth can test their artistic creativity at Hands on Pottery’s summer art camps. During the camp, those ages 7-15 will create different masterpieces using different mediums like canvas, mosaics, clay and fabric from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is limited. Cost is $125 a child and people can sign up online at placefull.com/hands-on-pottery. Campers will need lunch, a water bottle and sunscreen every day. More dates for the camp are June 27-29, July 11-13, July 25-27 and Aug. 8-10. A one-day camp takes place July 20 and costs $50.
June 13-23: AVA Community Art Center will offer a summer mixed media art camp for kids ages 6-9. The camp runs from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. All materials are provided and organizers ask kids bring a snack for an outdoors break. Cost is $70 for members and $75 for non-members.
June 13 and Aug. 8: Primetime Paintball links up with the Recreation Center teen summer trips program for two dates this summer. For three hours, kids can play paintball in nearby fields outside of town. Meets at the Rec Center at 1 p.m. and returns by 5 p.m. The trip is for ages 11-16 and costs $34, which includes transportation, paintball gun rental, hopper, safety mask, CO2 and a bag of 500 paintballs. A mandatory release form is required.
June 17: See live birds and learn about the world of raptors presented by the Black Hills Raptor Center at 5 p.m. in the Keyhole State Park Tatanka Group Shelter.
June 19-23: An art and tech camp at Area 59 gives rising fourth through eighth graders the chance to paint with a robot or design and cut their own jigsaw puzzle. Cost is $275 for the camp that runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kids can either bring a lunch or eat a lunch provided by the school district. Snacks are provided but water bottles are encouraged. Register online at area-59.com.
June 24: A meditation hike on Cliffs Trail from either 9-10 a.m. or 5-6 p.m. will guide visitors on a hike in Coulter Bay at Keyhole State Park. There will be activities along the hike for those walking to interact with and be present in nature.
June 26-30, July 10-14 and July 17-21: Area 59 offers three weeks of camps for rising third through fifth graders. The camps will cover science, technology, engineering and mathematics with hands-on adventures. The camps cost $275 each and run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Water bottles are encouraged and snacks and lunch are provided. Kids can bring their own lunch if desired. Register online.
June 26-July 21: The free four-week Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers Program hosted by Area 59 will take place at Gillette College. The camp is open to any rising students in grades 6-8. The camp is inclusive of all genders and has the main focus of exposing youth to all kinds of technology with a hands-on experience. The camp meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the four weeks it’s in session. No prior STEM knowledge is required and lunch is provided.
July 8: Interpretive Naturalist Rangers will guide youth at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in a Paddle with a Ranger session at Bay’s End in Coulter Bay at Keyhole State Park. It is a first-come first-serve policy where kids can explore nature while on the water. Everything needed is provided, paddlers are just asked to bring sunscreen.
July 10: Youth anglers can try their hand at Cook Lake in the Black Hills as part of the Rec Center’s teen program. The day-trip takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will meet at the Rec Center. The lake boasts a variety of tiger and rainbow trout and those attending should bring their own fishing gear and lunch. A fishing license is required for anyone 14 and up. Limited to six participants ages 11-16. Cost is $12 a person, which includes transportation and a day use park fee. Registration due by July 5 online or in-person.
July 10 through Aug. 11: The Rec Center hosts a kid camp for kids who will be in grades 1-6 in the fall. Children will have games, sports, science experiments, swimming, field trips and reading throughout the camp. The camp fills quickly and registration opens online only June 13 at 7 a.m. An online account is required. If any spots remain after the first day, those interested can register at the Rec Center beginning at 7 a.m. June 14 (one day only). Cost is $275. For information, call 307-682-8527.
July 11-21: A mixed media and clay art program hosted by AVA for kids ages 6-9 will meet from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. All materials are provided and organizers ask kids to bring a snack for an outdoors break. Cost is $70 for members and $75 for non-members.
July 14 and July 28: Two dates this summer are set aside for skateboard camps as part of the Rec Center’s summer program. Kids ages 8-16 can meet up at 11 a.m. at the Skate Park where beginners will learn about balance, carving and riding transitions. Advanced skaters will work on grinds, ollies and airs. Cost is $50 a person, which includes a skateboard from Primetime and a pizza lunch. All participants must have their own helmet and be picked up by 2 p.m. Registration deadline is July 12 or July 19, depending on the date of the camp.
July 21: A one-day scooter camp rounds out the Rec Center’s summer trip program for teens where those ages 8-16 meet at 11 a.m. at the Skate Park. Riders will learn basic to advanced skills, along with scooter safety. All youth must have a helmet and be picked up by 2 p.m. Cost is $60 and includes a scooter and pizza lunch. Registration is due by July 7 online or in-person.
July 22: Local scientists can join a science party from 9-11 a.m. at Cliffs Trail in Keyhole State Park. The group will explore the trail in Coulter Bay using the iNaturalist app that maps and shares observations of biodiversity across the world.
July 24-28: Rising fourth through eighth graders will learn all there is to know about programming from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Area 59. The camp explores platforms, robotic movements with robotic arms how to program those arms, as well as programming flight paths for drones. Kids can either bring a lunch or eat a lunch provided by the school district. Snacks are provided but water bottles are encouraged. Register online at area-59.com. Cost is $275.
July 25-Aug. 4: Those 10-14 years old can try their hand at a clay camp put on by AVA from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. All materials are provided and organizers ask kids bring a snack for an outdoors break. Cost is $70 for members and $75 for non-members.
Aug. 5: Families can drop by Keyhole State Park to experience the magical sight of floating lanterns on the water. Day activities include paddle races and sidewalk art contests. Activities are throughout the park.
Aug. 11: Starting at 9 p.m., families are invited to join in observing the Perseid meteor shower and night sky with the Gillette Planetarium at Wind Creek in Keyhole State Park. In case of bad weather, the observation takes place Aug. 12.
