Hands were on deck Thursday after a mother duck and her ducklings tried to cross one of the busiest roads in Gillette.
Most of the crew made their way across but one or two of the ducklings reportedly fell into a storm drain on West Second Street, said Adam Ostrom, animal control officer. It was then that he and others went to check out the drains just east of Burma Avenue.
“There’s definitely something in there,” Ostrom said on the sidewalk beside the storm drain. “We can hear it.”
Hearing the duckling didn’t offer much help given the length of the drain itself. Since it was so long, animal control workers weren’t able to crawl through the drain to try and recover the lost duckling(s).
Instead, a few workers stood near the grate at the top of the slanted decline, while others manned the drain near Camelanes. They’d placed a net near one drain’s exit to stop the duckling from flowing through to the next, just in case.
“We don’t want it to go from one to the other,” said Lacey Prather, animal control officer.
Since they couldn’t go in the drain, efforts to oust the duckling ranged from banging on one end of the drain to try and guide it to the other and also an idea to try and flush the baby down with water. But the drain didn’t only go one way, Ostrom said. There were also branches off of it where the duckling may have made a wrong turn.
It was difficult to tell.
Along with the issue of trying to guide a baby duckling the right direction in a long, dark tunnel, the duck family’s location also had workers scratching their heads.
“I just have no idea why they ended up over here,” Prather said. “There’s no water, there’s no nothing over here.”
Ostrom said the only other duckling call this year was in the Brooks Avenue area, which made more sense because of the relative proximity to water. But he and community service officer Brian McColley were both impressed with the rest of the troupe that made it across before they arrived.
The busy intersection is dangerous for humans to cross, let alone a family of traipsing ducks.
“They’re lucky to have made it across the road at all,” McColley said.
In the end, the rescue efforts were put to a halt as more calls came in for other animals on the loose or in a tight spot. As everyone left the scene shortly before noon, the hope was for the incoming storm clouds to bring rain that would carry the duckling out through one of the openings down the street.
It was a hope based in nature and the duckling’s instinct for survival, which in a best case scenario would allow it to escape the long, dark tunnel and forge its own path forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.