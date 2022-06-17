Crash
A tow truck driver photographs a truck after a crash left it sitting Thursday on top of a concrete barrier beneath the Interstate 90 overpass along South 4J Road in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

A 60-year-old man was ticketed for driving under the influence of a controlled substance Thursday afternoon.

He was driving a gray 2011 Ram south on 4J Road when he drove the truck into the fence and cement barrier near the I-90 overpass shortly after 5 p.m. The driver said he was taking pain medication and that he’d smoked weed earlier in the day, said Police Detective Sgt. Dean Welch.

