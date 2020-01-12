A former manager of Marshalls in Gillette and Casper will spend 90 days in jail for taking $27,037 from the stores last year, which she will have to repay.
Nicole Mandelstam, 50, was sentenced Dec. 20 to two to four years in prison for theft, one to two years for possession of tramadal and two to four years for possession of oxycodone. Those sentences were suspended in favor of a split sentence to serve in county jail of 98 days with credit for eight days served.
