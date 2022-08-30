A 42-year-old man allegedly pointed a 9 mm handgun at his daughter, 17, and another man, 18, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 17-year-old reportedly allowed the 18-year-old man into her home in the 1200 block of Pintail Drive, Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said. The father learned from neighbors that the 18-year-old was in the home and allegedly walked into his daughter’s room with the handgun to search for the younger man.
