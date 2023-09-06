DRUGS
CAMPBELL COUNTY HEALTH: A 26-year-old woman was ticketed for using meth after she showed up to the Emergency Department with a needle stuck in her arm. She told police she had seen her furniture come to life and that aliens had entered through her roof. She had used meth earlier in the day and got the needle stuck in her arm while trying to inject liquid meth. She brought herself to the hospital and was ticketed while still under care, Police Capt. Kelly Alger said.
THEFT
WALMART: A 45-year-old woman was arrested for theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession Tuesday after allegedly shoplifting more than $600 in items ranging from organizing bins to cat food and clothing. When loss prevention employees tried stopping the woman, she fled in a black 2001 Dodge Ram. Police later found her and she admitted to having marijuana in her truck. They found about 1.5 grams of marijuana and she’s suspected of stealing items totaling $609.64 from the store, Alger said.
1700 BLOCK WEST WARLOW DRIVE: A 52-year-old man suspects another man, 59, of stealing his muzzle loader gun from his apartment. The suspect had lived with the man for a few days and is suspected of taking the gun with the past few days. The investigation is ongoing, Alger said.
PROBATION VIOLATION
ISLAND DRIVE: A 39-year-old man was arrested on a probation violation Tuesday morning after someone called in a welfare check on him. Sheriff’s deputies found him sleeping in his camper where he said he was OK. Probation and Parole officers later arrested the man for a probation violation, although it’s unclear exactly what the violation was, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. The man had been ticketed Monday morning for unauthorized use of a credit card after allegedly spending $900 on a debit card at the Sundance Lounge without the woman’s permission.
FRAUD
900 BLOCK EAST NINTH STREET: Police investigated a report that someone used a Gillette man’s social security number and phone number to order a Chime pre-paid card with $300 on it. The 35-year-old man has not lost any money yet and suspected a man in Casper whose information was connected to the purchase. That man was contacted by Casper police who learned the suspect was a victim himself, Alger said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
5000 M M CIRCLE: No one was ticketed after two neighboring families got into a fight inside one of their mobile homes Monday night. The fight began over an alleged theft between them. Two people threw punches but no one wished to seek charges, Matheny said.
BREACH OF PEACE
900 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 43-year-old man was ticketed for breach of peace after getting aggressive with women and children for “looking at him” at Lasting Legacy Park, Alger said.
