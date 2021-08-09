In Wyoming, a county fair isn't a county fair without a good old fashioned pig wrestling showdown. This was clearly evident Friday evening at Cam-plex Morningside Park, as fans packed the stands to laugh, cheer and celebrate area youngsters as they willingly climbed into a pit of slippery mud to wrestle down a pig and plop it in a barrel in under 60 seconds.
Muddy madness ensues at fair pig wrestling showdown
Mike Moore
