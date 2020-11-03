Tuesday proved to be a good day to be a judge in Wyoming, as all judges up for retention, and specifically the five Campbell County voted on, were retained and will continue their service on the bench.
For the Wyoming Supreme Court, Justice Lynne Boomgaarden received 192,342 votes to retain, including 13,084 from Campbell County. Justice Kari Jo Gray received 189,718 votes to retain, with 13,085 from here.
District Court Judge Thomas W. Rumpke, who presides over the 6th Judicial District, received 18,128 votes to retain, including 12,944 Campbell County votes.
District Court Judge John R. Perry, who also presides over the 6th Judicial District, received 18,391 votes overall to retain with 13,147 from Campbell County.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy M. Bartlett of the 6th Judicial District earned 18,494 votes for retention, and 13,082 of them were from Campbell County.
