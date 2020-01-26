People make their way into the newly opened Hobby Lobby in Gillette on Friday. It’s the third Hobby Lobby in Wyoming and takes up 51,000 square feet of space in the former Kmart building. A grand opening ceremony for the national retailer is set for 9 a.m. Monday.
Many creative and crafty people around Gillette are excited about Monday’s grand opening of a new Hobby Lobby store.
“I think it’s great,” said Nancy Lundsted, a local resident. “I always lived someplace with a Hobby Lobby until I moved here. They have a slightly different assortment than Jo-Ann (Fabrics and Crafts), so it will be nice to have them here.”
