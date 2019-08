More Information

If you want to donate

If residents are interested in making a donation to the Thank Heaven for Kids fund, they can drop off money to any school office or the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St. in Gillette during business hours.

Online directions: They can donate online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y99n74xj. Once there, put "Nutrition" in as the user name and "Donation" as the password and then sign in. Then click "Nutrition Donation" (under who are you shopping for), "Items At All Schools" (under Shop), "Other" (for school type), "District Office" (for school), "Items" (for categories), and enter your donation amount for Thank Heaven for Kids.

Complete the remaining information boxes just as you would for any other online purchase. You also can print out a receipt.