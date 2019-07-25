The Rolling Green Room, a nationwide standup comedy showcase operated out of a 33-foot diesel RV, will stop in Gillette to tape a live show Saturday.
Road warriors Cody Woods (Comedy Central) and James Myers (Sirius XM) live and tour in a green 1994 Gulfstream. They travel the country putting on live standup shows in unorthodox venues, bringing local and coastal comics along for the ride while recording their experiences on their YouTube channel.
