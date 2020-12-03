Newly appointed House Representative-elect Chris Knapp will be sworn in Friday.
Knapp, who will represent House District 53, will be sworn in at 10 a.m. in the House Chamber of the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne. Chief Justice Michael K. Davis of the Wyoming Supreme Court will administer the oath of office, and Speaker of the House Steve Harshman and Speaker of the House-elect Eric Barlow will preside over the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.