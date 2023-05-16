Gillette College grads celebrate accomplishment, look to future after graduation

It was a mass of umbrellas that made their way from the main building of Gillette College to the Pronghorn Center.
The steady raindrops were blocked by the prepared parasols, leaving the about 200 students with only slight moisture on their shoes, caps and gowns. But rather than the gloom that sometimes parallels moody clouds and rain, the smiles, laughs and spinning of the umbrellas stood happily in juxtaposition to the weather.
It was a joyous occasion, and no one’s celebration was going to be tampered. After all, the students who crossed Sinclair Street on their way to the gym had worked years to get where they were. A little rain wasn’t going to stop them.
On Friday, the 33rd class of Gillette College students cheered and reflected on the time they’d spent at the local community college. About 190 candidates crossed the stage and received their degrees, along with the Adult Basic Education students earning their high school equivalencies.
The stands filled for more than an hour before the ceremony as family and friends traveled to celebrate the success of the students who now will move on to either their careers or furthering their education.
Thriving on chaos
Kenzy Pierce will begin a new journey at the hospital in Sundance after finishing up more than two years of schooling in Gillette.
During her time at Gillette College, the Philip, South Dakota, native took on everything from multiple shoulder surgeries, to singlehandedly parenting three daughters, as well as being president of the Nursing Club and chapter president of the college’s honor society Phi Theta Kappa. She also enjoys volunteering as coach for her kids’ activities, which range from soccer to basketball and gymnastics.
“I don’t know, I always tell the people who don’t know how I do it that the biggest thing is, I just thrive on chaos,” she said. “That’s what I say.”
In the last year, Pierce completed more than 100 hours at Campbell County Memorial Hospital as part of her rotations. During that time, long nights and homework kept her busy but her daughters were her No. 1 supporters.
The girls, ranging in age from 7 to 12, knew what she was working toward.
“I’ve talked to them a lot and on the school part of it, they’re probably my biggest cheerleaders,” Pierce said. “Hearing from them that they understand and the fact they’re proud of me, that makes me feel like I’m doing something right.”
Kiahna Barton, 11, was running to fill a water bottle up at the center with her friend Logan Sumner, 12, before her mom, Amber, walked across the stage. She also shared the sentiment of pride for her parent who she said had worked years to graduate as a nurse.
“She’s worked pretty hard,” Kiahna said. “I might yell for her (when she crosses), it depends.”
The young ones were part of many children and grandchildren circling the upstairs walking track, carrying flowers and balloons that said “Proud of you.” The littlest ones were accompanied by parents or grandparents as they found their way back to spots in the crowded stands.
From kindergarten to forever
Guest speaker Jeff Wasserburger echoed back to the lessons those young ones are now learning in his send off to the graduates. They’re lessons he believes are just as important to reflect on as adults as they are as a child.
Wasserburger spoke of a book he’s referenced throughout his years as a teacher, parent and now grandparent: “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” by Robert Fulghum. The lessons included not hitting people, sharing, people cleaning up their own messes, saying sorry and last but not least, flushing.
Simple in nature, people learn as they grow up that the practices aren’t as easy as they sound.
“Live a balanced life,” Wasserburger said. “Learn some and think some and draw some and paint and sing and dance and play and laugh some every day.”
The laughs and jokes are something George Amor used throughout his three years at the school to propel him through the more difficult times.
The 2018 Thunder Basin High School graduate began his schooling at the college after he was sent back to Gillette from his mission work due to COVID in 2020. He began working overtime at his job, took a nearly full-time school load and balanced newly married life at the end of that year.
“I’d always joke with some of my good friends that when I’d get off work super late and just do homework, I’d say, ‘If I’m only getting five hours of sleep, what’s four?’” he said. “Whenever things got hard, I’d remind myself that it wasn’t a way of life it was just a time period of life.”
On Friday, his wife Megan sat in the stands and found him in the seated crowd of graduates. When he walked across the stage she let out a cheer before clapping excitedly, pride almost radiating out of her.
“He’s worked harder than I’ve ever seen anyone work,” she said. “It took him a little longer, three years instead of two, but that’s because he was working so hard. He’d pull late nights and be up until 2 in the morning, getting off late, doing homework and then repeating every day. I’m just so proud of him.”
That pride was echoed by the guests who flooded graduates after the clear and blue balloons were released from inside the center’s scoreboard, signaling the end of graduation. Some of those balloons were carried up the stairs as mementos for the graduates.
Sydney Haynes earned her associate’s degree in elementary education. She plans on continuing work for her bachelor’s degree at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. As she stood with family on the second level of the center after graduation, she saw a group of girls from her family bringing a bundle of the balloons up with smiling faces.
“Oh yeah, those are my people,” she said.
For many around her, the same thing could be said. Hugs were given and tears spilled as graduates recognized exactly what they’ve accomplished so far and what they still plan on completing. It was a mile marker that gave a toast to the past and a pivot to the future, all while surrounded by their very own people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.