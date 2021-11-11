Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.