Elsie Rosier was put to her final rest Thursday afternoon at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette. Before the burial, her family fulfilled Rosier's last wish — to be brought to the cemetery by horse and buggy.
The family spent the earlier half of the week working to find horses and a buggy. Ernie Blohm and Delora Schmidt provided the horses with a buggy from Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home.
