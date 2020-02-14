A 66-year-old Recluse man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon was found Friday morning in Sheridan County.
Paul Hendricks was reported missing by his wife, Evelyn. He had been fired from his job at Merit Energy on Wednesday, and his former employer dropped him off at his home at about 4 p.m. that day, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
