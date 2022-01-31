The Campbell County Rockpile Museum is hosting a presentation on historic firearms this weekend.
Local gun collector Kenny Wasserburger will be giving a presentation Saturday afternoon on historic guns of the West. He will speak on several of the guns in the museum’s collection, as well as some of the guns in his personal collection.
