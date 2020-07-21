The Campbell County Fair begins Saturday and will run through Aug. 2 with a trimmed-down schedule to adhere to social distancing and other public health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous cancellations of popular events are an unfortunate reality of this year’s county fair, but they are especially painful this year as they cut into the fair’s 100th anniversary celebration. Some of the canceled events include the popular demolition derby, pig wrestling, the youth dance and the Miss Campbell County pageant.

