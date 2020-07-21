A 2019 4-H Youth Livestock Sale participant shows his pig around the live auction bidding arena at Central Pavilion as auctioneer assistants watch the crowd for bids. The Youth Livestock sale raised a total of $583,242 last year. This year’s sale is Aug. 2.
Bryce Wichert, 6, grips his sheep tightly as he holds on in the Mutton Bustin competition of the 2019 Campbell County Fair Ranch Rodeo. This year's Ranch Rodeo is one of the few events that are still on the schedule, although spectators at Morningside Park will be limited to 500 people.
Tikka speeds ahead of her competitors at the Dachshund Races at the 2019 Campbell County Fair. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted organizers of this year’s county fair to cancel some events, including the Dachshund Races.
The Campbell County Fair begins Saturday and will run through Aug. 2 with a trimmed-down schedule to adhere to social distancing and other public health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Numerous cancellations of popular events are an unfortunate reality of this year’s county fair, but they are especially painful this year as they cut into the fair’s 100th anniversary celebration. Some of the canceled events include the popular demolition derby, pig wrestling, the youth dance and the Miss Campbell County pageant.
