No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a home Saturday morning.
A 59-year-old man saw smoke coming from over a hill on Ridge Way Road, so he he knocked on the door of the house and woke up a 47-year-old man and his 41-year-old wife. The man told the couple that their single-story house was on fire.
