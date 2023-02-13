A 42-year-old man was arrested on a number of charges, including felony possession of meth and drugged driving, Saturday night.
He was driving a white 2022 Ram and was stopped at 12th Street and Gurley Avenue after running through two stop signs. Officers could smell burnt marijuana in the truck. The man was extremely nervous and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
