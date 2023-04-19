DRUGS
HIGHWAY 51 AND SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 23-year-old man was arrested in Gillette on a Warren County, Missouri warrant for delivery of a controlled substance Tuesday afternoon after he was caught speeding and told an officer it was because he had to use the bathroom. An officer spotted a 2018 Hyundai that appeared to be racing another car on Highway 51 and was clocked driving 56 mph in a 40 mph zone, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. The Hyundai continued speeding up and was estimated to have reached about 80 mph. The stop was made at the intersection with South Garner Lake Road where the 23-year-old admitted the other vehicle was his friend’s but denied they were racing. He said he was speeding because he needed to use the bathroom. Police discovered the warrant and arrested him. He was also ticketed for speeding.
THEFT
700 BLOCK EXCHANGE AVENUE: Items valued at $600 were reported stolen Tuesday afternoon from a storage unit at Hideaway Storage. A 59-year-old woman had first reported April 15 that there was a lock placed on her storage unit that wasn’t hers. She returned to the storage unit Tuesday with officers and the lock was cut off with help of storage unit staff. When opened, the unit had been cleared out. Christmas ornaments, a lawn mower, books, painting supplies, patio furniture, bedding and other miscellaneous items were reported missing. There have been several storage unit thefts reported lately and the investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
700 BLOCK EXCHANGE AVENUE: A 61-year-old woman said that someone entered her storage unit between January and April 18, and that $1,750 in items are missing. A bed frame, cargo hatch, chainsaw, bicycle and other miscellaneous items are missing from her Hideaway Storage unit. The investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
1600 BLOCK CLARKELEN ROAD: A 76-year-old man reported an orange 1983 XR350R dirt bike was stolen from his unlocked garage sometime between April 11 and Tuesday. There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing. The stolen dirt bike has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database. It’s valued at $1,000, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
THUNDER BASIN HIGH SCHOOL: A 16-year-old boy said Tuesday that someone stole $22 cash and a pair of AirPods from his gym class locker. There are no suspects and the headphones are valued at $140, Wasson said.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
600 BLOCK STANLEY AVENUE: Two teens caught in the back seat of a parked car were ticketed for indecent exposure Tuesday afternoon. A 49-year-old man saw the 14- and 16-year-olds park, exit the front seat and get into the backseat. They were found partially clothed in the backseat and ticketed, Wasson said.
BLACKMAIL:
4400 BLOCK J CROSS AVENUE: A 17-year-old boy was blackmailed for $135 after sending nude photos to someone via Snapchat. The person requested the money and threatened to share the photos with others, Wasson said.
ASSAULT
WALMART: A 55-year-old man was found in the area of Walmart with swelling and injuries to his face and head consistent with having been hit. EMS was called and the man was taken to the hospital, but he refused to cooperate with the police investigation, Wasson said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Two 15-year-old boys were ticketed for fighting each other in the high school Tuesday. They each had minor injuries, Wasson said.
ANIMAL BITE
ANIMAL SHELTER: A 5-month-old German Shepherd and Border Collie mix was turned into the shelter Tuesday afternoon because it had bitten the owner’s 3-year-old son multiple times. The dog will be quarantined for 10 days, Wasson said.
