Terry Schmit of Michael's Construction cleans up dust and debris before installing paneling to a wall inside Philly Shop & Co. as construction work to bring the unique restaurant to completion continued Friday.
A collection of shipping containers arranged like Legos along Second Street in Gillette across from Surf N' Suds has been turning heads for weeks as they take shape. Doors and windows have been cut out and the containers have been painted and arranged to resemble a unique-looking building that's generated quite a buzz around the city and on local social media pages.
When finished, the unique shipping container building will be home to Philly Shop & Co., a drive-thru Philly cheesesteak shop and coffee bar, said owner Chad Freidt.
