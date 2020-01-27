The Thunder Basin High School speech and debate team won the Class 4A Sweepstakes awards at the Big Horn Invite this past weekend, its second win in as many weeks.
The Bolts’ squad placed in 15 events with nine students bringing hardware home.
Updated: January 28, 2020 @ 3:32 pm
